12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares rose 14.7% to $1.95 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 6.7 million shares. This is 822.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock rose 8.39% to $4.52. At the close, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 79.9K shares. This is 11.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.0 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares moved upwards by 3.58% to $9.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 64.9K shares, which is 7.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $0.7. China SXT Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 53.9K shares by close, accounting for 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares increased by 2.93% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
Losers
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock fell 5.7% to $2.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock decreased by 4.54% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock decreased by 4.35% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.7 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock decreased by 4.04% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) stock declined by 3.5% to $4.69. The company’s market cap stands at $216.3 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares declined by 3.48% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
