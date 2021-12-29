12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $0.56 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Puxin’s trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 35.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock increased by 3.44% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $0.21. The company’s market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock increased by 2.05% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares moved upwards by 1.69% to $5.39. The company’s market cap stands at $620.4 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares increased by 1.69% to $3.61. Lordstown Motors’s trading volume hit 170.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $693.9 million.
Losers
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares declined by 4.3% to $6.71 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 2.4% to $4.9. The company’s market cap stands at $100.1 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock fell 1.87% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 1.79% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock decreased by 1.57% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock declined by 1.39% to $4.97. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200.5K shares, which is 10.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $609.0 million.
