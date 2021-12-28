12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 10.9% to $0.6 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $1.75. The company’s market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares increased by 8.07% to $5.49. The company’s market cap stands at $251.1 million.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares rose 5.55% to $34.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.9K, accounting for 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 4.48% to $0.52. The company’s market cap stands at $61.5 million.
- Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) shares moved upwards by 4.41% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.1 million.
Losers
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares declined by 4.9% to $1.16 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock decreased by 4.62% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock declined by 4.16% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) shares declined by 2.95% to $5.6. The company’s market cap stands at $504.6 million.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock declined by 2.61% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock fell 2.49% to $4.32. At the close, Ensysce Biosciences’s trading volume reached 65.1K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $104.7 million.
