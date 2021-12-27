QQQ
+ 6.56
390.36
+ 1.65%
BTC/USD
+ 305.37
51080.86
+ 0.6%
DIA
+ 3.60
355.76
+ 1%
SPY
+ 6.63
463.97
+ 1.41%
TLT
+ 0.36
148.16
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 0.39
168.58
+ 0.23%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 27, 2021 5:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 3.83% to $0.56 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares rose 3.29% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.1 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 2.9% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 2.89% to $0.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 182.6K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.5 million.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares moved upwards by 2.63% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 2.51% to $0.81. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Losers

  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares declined by 2.13% to $0.45 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined by 1.66% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $53.0 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 1.34% to $1.48. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 106.0K shares. This is 8.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.6 million.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock fell 1.18% to $21.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock fell 0.91% to $70.92. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more