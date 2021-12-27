11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares rose 3.83% to $0.56 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares rose 3.29% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.1 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 2.9% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 2.89% to $0.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 182.6K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.5 million.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares moved upwards by 2.63% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 2.51% to $0.81. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.
Losers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares declined by 2.13% to $0.45 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock declined by 1.66% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 1.34% to $1.48. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 106.0K shares. This is 8.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.6 million.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) stock fell 1.18% to $21.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock fell 0.91% to $70.92. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
