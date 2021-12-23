12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) stock increased by 18.62% to $13.58 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.0 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares rose 12.44% to $3.9. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 128.88% of XL Fleet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $543.9 million.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares increased by 10.73% to $68.86. Trading volume for Scientific Games's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 204.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock rose 9.9% to $3.6. As of 12:31 EST, Shift Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 81.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.1 million.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares increased by 7.97% to $9.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 355.2K, which is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.7 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $4.6. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 13.55% of Aterian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.2 million.
Losers
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock decreased by 14.21% to $119.93 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 409.07% of Crocs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock fell 13.64% to $1.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.8 million, which is 161.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock declined by 9.06% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock declined by 9.0% to $1.82. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 86.92% of Regis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $82.5 million.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares fell 6.5% to $68.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 18.4 million, which is 196.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 billion.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 6.41% to $3.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 148.3K, which is 60.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
