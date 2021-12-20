QQQ
-4.22
389.13
-1.1%
BTC/USD
+ 576.60
47257.83
+ 1.24%
DIA
-4.35
357.98
-1.23%
SPY
-4.89
464.76
-1.06%
TLT
-1.13
151.96
-0.75%
GLD
-0.71
168.51
-0.42%

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 20, 2021 3:56 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on market sentiment.

Microsoft shares were also trading lower last week as investors weigh last Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.

