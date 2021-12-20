QQQ
-6.69
391.60
-1.74%
BTC/USD
-434.96
46246.27
-0.93%
DIA
-6.53
360.16
-1.85%
SPY
-8.08
467.95
-1.76%
TLT
-0.53
151.36
-0.35%
GLD
-0.15
167.95
-0.09%

Why Block Shares Are Sliding

byAdam Eckert
December 20, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Block Shares Are Sliding

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) is trading lower Monday after Wedbush lowered its price target on the stock.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintained Block with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $190.

Katri cited continued indications of choppy consumer spending, renewed pandemic-driven B&M shutdowns and travel slowdown, as well as likely reduced spending on non-discretionary items as a result of inflationary pricing pressure on staple goods.
The new price target still implies about 14% upside from current levels.

Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, as well as related services.

Related Link: Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

SQ Price Action: Block has traded as high as $289.23 and as low as $158.38 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.41% at $161.37 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Block.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

Why Square Shares Are Rising Today

Why Square Shares Are Rising Today

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is trading higher Tuesday after Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. read more
Why Is Square's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Why Is Square's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $275 to $300. read more

Wedbush Maintains Neutral on Block, Lowers Price Target to $190

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintains Block (NYSE:SQ) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $250 to $190. read more