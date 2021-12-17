QQQ
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 17, 2021 12:42 pm
Gainers

  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 10.75% to $0.42 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 347.5K, which is 157.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $12.39. Trading volume for Arhaus's stock is 185.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $1.11. Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock increased by 8.14% to $5.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 60.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.

Losers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 13.56% to $1.46 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 230.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.5 million.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) stock declined by 13.01% to $40.93. The current volume of 512.6K shares is 105.71% of Buckle's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares fell 11.88% to $95.94. As of 12:30 EST, Rivian Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2 million, which is 251.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) stock fell 9.49% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 8.05% to $1.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 173.2K shares, making up 189.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 6.98% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

