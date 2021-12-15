12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 7.2% to $0.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock rose 4.16% to $9.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 195.2K shares, which is 3.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 3.31% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) stock increased by 2.92% to $57.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 2.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares fell 4.96% to $0.38 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 223.8K shares, which is 7.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock declined by 4.22% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares decreased by 4.14% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock declined by 3.16% to $7.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock fell 2.92% to $6.33. Nautilus's trading volume hit 202.8K shares by close, accounting for 22.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.3 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares fell 2.84% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.