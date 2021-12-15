QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 15, 2021 1:56 pm
Gainers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock moved upwards by 28.18% to $7.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.
  • Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares moved upwards by 20.24% to $2.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 41.0 million, which is 34026.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares moved upwards by 14.62% to $4.78. Mesoblast's stock is trading at a volume of 794.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 454.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.9 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock moved upwards by 14.29% to $52.61. As of 12:30 EST, Vir Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 308.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares rose 11.05% to $145.11. Tandem Diabetes Care's stock is trading at a volume of 947.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares increased by 9.61% to $11.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 51.1K, which is 35.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.8 million.

Losers

  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares fell 30.91% to $0.85 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock declined by 30.45% to $0.61. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 295.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares declined by 30.2% to $0.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 937.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares declined by 21.7% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock declined by 19.16% to $50.68. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 232.92% of Zai Lab's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock fell 18.11% to $10.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 595.3K shares, making up 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

