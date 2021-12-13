12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares increased by 80.32% to $90.06 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Arena Pharmaceuticals's stock is 9.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1870.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock moved upwards by 25.22% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares rose 15.75% to $12.27. Trading volume for Tabula Rasa HealthCare's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 924.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock rose 12.5% to $5.4. Clene's stock is trading at a volume of 326.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 161.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.8 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock rose 11.64% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $1.22. The current volume of 72.3K shares is 89.01% of Nymox Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
Losers
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares decreased by 46.67% to $26.58 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 935.79% of IGM Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $862.8 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares fell 35.62% to $2.47. Trading volume for X4 Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 710.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares fell 34.11% to $0.3. Trading volume for Exicure's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 845.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares decreased by 21.25% to $1.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 333.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock fell 18.09% to $14.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 104.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares decreased by 17.28% to $0.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 123.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.
