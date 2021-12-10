QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 10, 2021 4:36 pm
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 3.42% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares moved upwards by 3.03% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 2.7% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock increased by 2.23% to $1.6. At the close, Drive Shack's trading volume reached 87.6K shares. This is 7.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.3 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares moved upwards by 2.01% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.

Losers

  • Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) stock declined by 8.28% to $4.21 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 470.6K shares, which is 420.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.8 million.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 2.98% to $13.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 685.7K shares, which is 198.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 2.75% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $84.5 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 2.6% to $1.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 90.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock declined by 1.81% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares decreased by 1.67% to $72.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 61.8K shares, which is 5.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

