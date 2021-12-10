QQQ
-0.10
393.83
-0.03%
BTC/USD
-123.12
47422.47
-0.26%
DIA
+ 0.02
358.09
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.70
465.65
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 0.71
148.51
+ 0.48%
GLD
+ 0.81
165.08
+ 0.49%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 10, 2021 9:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 26.06% to $4.45 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $22.6 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 7.12% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.5 million.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares increased by 5.34% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares increased by 4.55% to $7.12. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 2.96% to $22.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 30.84% to $0.83 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $38.2 million.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock declined by 18.79% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) stock declined by 4.5% to $88.68. The company’s market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock decreased by 4.2% to $76.0. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares declined by 4.02% to $41.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 2.83% to $14.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock rose 15.96% to $6.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million. read more
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more