11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 26.06% to $4.45 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 7.12% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.5 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares increased by 5.34% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares increased by 4.55% to $7.12. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 2.96% to $22.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 30.84% to $0.83 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $38.2 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock declined by 18.79% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) stock declined by 4.5% to $88.68. The company’s market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock decreased by 4.2% to $76.0. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares declined by 4.02% to $41.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares declined by 2.83% to $14.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.2 million.
