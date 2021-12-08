QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 4:56 pm
Gainers

  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shares rose 4.72% to $2.66 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.2K, accounting for 49.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares rose 4.24% to $14.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock rose 3.96% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock rose 3.86% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock rose 3.86% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock rose 3.66% to $5.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 129.0K shares, which is 24.55 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $226.9 million.

Losers

  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares fell 5.3% to $51.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Phreesia’s trading volume hit 59.0K shares by close, accounting for 15.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock declined by 4.73% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.5 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 4.7% to $2.84. This security traded at a volume of 150.6K shares come close, making up 4.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.8 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock fell 2.72% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock fell 2.28% to $4.3. The company’s market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock declined by 2.25% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

