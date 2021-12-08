QQQ
+ 0.14
397.69
+ 0.04%
BTC/USD
+ 128.18
50717.13
+ 0.25%
DIA
-0.74
358.48
-0.21%
SPY
+ -0.02
468.30
+ 0%
TLT
-2.06
153.06
-1.36%
GLD
-0.01
166.82
-0.01%

Why Affirm Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 8, 2021 2:21 pm
Shares of software companies, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM), are trading higher in sympathy with PagerDuty Inc (NASDAQ:PD) which gained following a strong third-quarter earnings report.

PagerDuty reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $72 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $70.04 million by 2.8%.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

Affirm has a 52-week high of $176.65 and a 52-week low of $46.50.

