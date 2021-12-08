What's Going On With Insignia Systems Stock Today?

Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) is soaring on abnormally high volume Wednesday. The stock has been volatile since the company announced a review of strategic alternatives Monday.

Insignia Systems said it would enter into the formal process of exploring strategic options in order to maximize shareholder value.

"Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction," the company said.

Insignia Systems' average session volume is about 1.5 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's trading volume had already exceeded 35 million at publication time.

The stock was also the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

Insignia Systems offers in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies and brokerages.

ISIG Price Action: Insignia Systems has traded as low as 82 cents over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs Wednesday.

The stock was up 107.70% at $21.56 at time of publication.