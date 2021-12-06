12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock increased by 17.09% to $502.75 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 282.0K, accounting for 31.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 6.43% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $0.75. The company’s market cap stands at $42.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 4.38% to $0.6. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock rose 3.24% to $6.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.1K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.7 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 2.89% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
Losers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock decreased by 10.19% to $156.37 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Coupa Software’s trading volume reached 504.0K shares. This is 40.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 4.24% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.5 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 4.24% to $12.88. The company’s market cap stands at $557.1 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock fell 3.61% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares decreased by 3.22% to $13.24. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 199.3K shares, which is 18.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares declined by 2.68% to $6.18. At the close, Inseego’s trading volume reached 117.9K shares. This is 10.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $649.6 million.
