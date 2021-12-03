QQQ
-6.78
396.69
-1.74%
BTC/USD
-2556.20
53924.14
-4.53%
DIA
-0.37
346.98
-0.11%
SPY
-4.16
461.56
-0.91%
TLT
+ 1.82
150.71
+ 1.19%
GLD
+ 1.39
163.85
+ 0.84%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 3, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 6.77% to $5.67 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 5.38% to $2.35. At the close, Orbital Energy Group’s trading volume reached 174.8K shares. This is 7.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.6 million.
  • Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares increased by 3.66% to $0.84. The company’s market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 2.77% to $0.85. The company’s market cap stands at $330.7 million.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $83.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 6.67% to $1.12 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 4.43% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 2.86% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
  • Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares fell 1.89% to $7.81. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock fell 1.45% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares fell 1.24% to $5.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 143.3K, accounting for 2.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
