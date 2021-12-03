QQQ
Apple App Store Analysis: Snapchat Passes Amazon, Facebook

byAdam Eckert
December 3, 2021 4:25 pm
Apple App Store Analysis: Snapchat Passes Amazon, Facebook

Having fallen nearly 40% over the last three months, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is now down about 8% year-to-date, but the company's Snapchat app isn't showing any signs of letting up.

Snapchat's app is currently holding down the fourth spot in the "Top Free Apps" category in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store.

The share-the-moment app was ranked as low as seventh and as high as fourth during November. It finished the month ranked sixth, but has since reclaimed the fourth position, passing Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) shopping app and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook.

Snap shares trended lower throughout November, beginning the month around $52 and closing it out around the $47 level.

See Also: Snapchat's Stock Bounces Off Support And Pushes Higher: What's Next?

The Snapchat app is also listed in the Apple app store's "Must-Have Apps" category.

SNAP Price Action: Snap has traded as high as $83.34 and as low as $43.53 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday down 2.36% at $46.78.

Photo: rswebsols from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Tech Media

