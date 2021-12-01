QQQ
+ 4.49
389.33
+ 1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 1510.84
58461.40
+ 2.65%
DIA
+ 3.84
341.06
+ 1.11%
SPY
+ 7.13
448.43
+ 1.57%
TLT
-0.80
152.39
-0.53%
GLD
+ 1.38
164.12
+ 0.83%

Snapchat's Stock Bounces Off Support And Pushes Higher: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
December 1, 2021 11:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Snapchat's Stock Bounces Off Support And Pushes Higher: What's Next?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading higher Wednesday and looks to have broken out of a technical pattern.

Snap was up 6.39% at $50.65 at press time.

Snap Daily Chart Analysis

  • Snap shares have pushed higher the past few days and look to be bouncing off of support in a technical pattern.
  • Support has been found near the $48 level in the past, and the stock was able to see a bounce here again in the past few days. The $65 level is where resistance has been found in the past and may continue to in the future.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock’s sentiment has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks to be making a slight bounce after forming a higher low and now sits at 39. This shows buyers have been moving into the stock once again although the overall amount of buyers is still outweighed by the amount of sellers.

See Also: Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNAP

snapdaily12-1-21.png

What’s Next For Snap?

Bullish traders are hoping this bounce is the beginning of an uptrend toward resistance. If the stock can begin to form higher lows, it may signal an uptrend is coming. Bulls are then looking to see the stock break above the $65 resistance level and consolidate above the level. This could push the stock higher in the future.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock be unable to form higher lows and start to fall back toward support. A break below support and watching the $48 level turn into resistance is what bears would like to see in the future. This could cause the stock to see stronger bearish pushes in the future.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Quick Take Technical Analysis: Snap, Inc

Snap, Inc (NYSE: SNAP) gapped down 21.78% following its third-quarter 2021 earnings miss printed on Oct. 21. read more
Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Today; Bakkt, Snap, Trump's SPAC Partner And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: read more
Cathie Wood Sells More Tesla Shares As EV Maker Crosses $1T Valuation, Buys Dip In These 3 Social Media Stocks

Cathie Wood Sells More Tesla Shares As EV Maker Crosses $1T Valuation, Buys Dip In These 3 Social Media Stocks

Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Monday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the electric vehicle maker’s stock soared higher to cross the $1 trillion market capitalization. read more
Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

Trump's SPAC Partner Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Facebook, Snapchat, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Facebook Inc. read more