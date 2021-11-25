11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock increased by 5.04% to $1.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $851.1 million.
- Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock moved upwards by 3.82% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.2 million.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares increased by 3.25% to $38.34. PagerDuty’s trading volume hit 75.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 2.5% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
Losers
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares fell 2.79% to $6.63 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 89.8K shares, which is 8.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $696.9 million.
- MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares decreased by 2.19% to $22.2. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 1.89% to $0.52. The company’s market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares declined by 1.86% to $1.59. The company’s market cap stands at $72.8 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares fell 1.85% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 1.71% to $6.35. Rekor Systems’s trading volume hit 56.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.2 million.
