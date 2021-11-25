Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 9.71% to $3.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 159.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $23.7. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 661.0K, which is 103.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $625.6 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $2.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.8 million, which is 81.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $342.3 million.

Losers

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 5.53% to $1.71 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 348.4K shares, making up 114.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.8 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) shares fell 3.23% to $3.0. The current volume of 9.4K shares is 5.67% of Unico American’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares decreased by 3.03% to $14.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.3K shares, making up 20.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.4 million.

