Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 25, 2021 2:22 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 9.71% to $3.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 159.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares moved upwards by 9.39% to $3.79. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $3.75. The company’s market cap stands at $71.9 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 8.88% to $2.63. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 399.1K, which is 119.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $23.7. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 661.0K, which is 103.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $625.6 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 4.28% to $2.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.8 million, which is 81.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $342.3 million.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 5.53% to $1.71 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 348.4K shares, making up 114.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 3.91% to $2.46. The current volume of 42.6K shares is 86.82% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock fell 3.45% to $79.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 63.7K, which is 64.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock decreased by 3.4% to $4.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.0K, which is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares fell 3.23% to $3.0. The current volume of 9.4K shares is 5.67% of Unico American’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares decreased by 3.03% to $14.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.3K shares, making up 20.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.4 million.

