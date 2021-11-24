12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares increased by 12.3% to $23.92 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 202.06% of Guess’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock increased by 10.22% to $5.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 8.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $294.4 million.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock rose 8.24% to $19.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 51.9K, which is 23.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares moved upwards by 7.84% to $280.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 92.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion.
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares rose 7.62% to $13.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 229.4K shares, making up 78.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $499.7 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 7.59% to $4.96. The company’s market cap stands at $95.9 million.
Losers
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell 28.88% to $22.71 during Wednesday’s regular session. Nordstrom’s stock is trading at a volume of 29.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 565.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares declined by 22.61% to $18.2. The current volume of 32.9 million shares is 404.84% of Gap’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares decreased by 14.21% to $3.5. As of 12:30 EST, Viomi Technology Co’s stock is trading at a volume of 379.9K, which is 211.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $245.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares declined by 10.43% to $121.66. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 9.02% to $1.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 102.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares fell 8.99% to $17.42. The current volume of 143.8K shares is 76.06% of Build-A-Bear Workshop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.1 million.
