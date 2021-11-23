QQQ
-1.82
401.12
-0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 1305.28
57552.46
+ 2.32%
DIA
+ 1.84
354.36
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 0.57
467.00
+ 0.12%
TLT
-2.12
148.74
-1.45%
GLD
-1.45
170.19
-0.86%

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 23, 2021 6:56 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) stock rose 2.76% to $2.6 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock rose 1.91% to $2.13. The company’s market cap stands at $168.8 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $1.13. The company’s market cap stands at $129.0 million.
  • Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock rose 1.71% to $34.37. The company’s market cap stands at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares rose 1.69% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $409.8 million.

Losers

  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares declined by 3.81% to $4.81 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock declined by 2.13% to $3.23. The company’s market cap stands at $115.5 million.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 1.74% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock decreased by 1.59% to $1.86. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 1.35% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
Kanzhun Clocks 105% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus

Kanzhun Clocks 105% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus

Chinese online recruitment platform Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ: BZ)  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

    During Tuesday's morning session, 216 companies made new 52-week lows. read more