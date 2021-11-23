10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) stock rose 2.76% to $2.6 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) stock rose 1.91% to $2.13. The company’s market cap stands at $168.8 million.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $1.13. The company’s market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock rose 1.71% to $34.37. The company’s market cap stands at $14.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares rose 1.69% to $7.8. The company’s market cap stands at $409.8 million.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares declined by 3.81% to $4.81 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock declined by 2.13% to $3.23. The company’s market cap stands at $115.5 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock fell 1.74% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock decreased by 1.59% to $1.86. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 1.35% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
