Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
November 17, 2021 1:09 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 4.09% to $1.78 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 277.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 318.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares rose 2.0% to $9.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 82.2K, which is 59.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $468.7 million.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock increased by 1.17% to $25.04. The current volume of 875 shares is 63.82% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Loews (NYSE:L) stock increased by 1.15% to $57.13. Loews’s stock is trading at a volume of 271.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.4 billion.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares moved upwards by 0.94% to $246.01. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K, which is 33.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.9 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 0.9% to $5.55. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.0K, which is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $133.3 million.

Losers

  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares decreased by 5.31% to $4.46 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings’s stock is 53.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) shares fell 5.2% to $4.11. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 40.68% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares decreased by 4.15% to $1.85. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 36.8K, which is 6.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $96.1 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 4.09% to $3.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.5 million, which is 49.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock decreased by 4.07% to $16.75. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group’s stock is 305.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $776.5 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 4.06% to $26.72. Trading volume for eHealth’s stock is 269.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $703.7 million.

