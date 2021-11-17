Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 4.09% to $1.78 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 277.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 318.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.8 million.

(NASDAQ:TIG) shares rose 2.0% to $9.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 82.2K, which is 59.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $468.7 million. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock increased by 1.17% to $25.04. The current volume of 875 shares is 63.82% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

(NYSE:L) stock increased by 1.15% to $57.13. Loews’s stock is trading at a volume of 271.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.4 billion. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares moved upwards by 0.94% to $246.01. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K, which is 33.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.9 million.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares decreased by 5.31% to $4.46 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings’s stock is 53.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.