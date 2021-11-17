12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares moved upwards by 25.83% to $17.68 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 8.9 million shares is 2187.14% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.6 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock increased by 13.46% to $0.55. The current volume of 14.8 million shares is 2093.3% of Rockwell Medical’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares moved upwards by 12.76% to $30.27. Varex Imaging’s stock is trading at a volume of 900.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock moved upwards by 12.57% to $1.79. Trading volume for OptiNose’s stock is 1.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 632.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $95.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 12.33% to $0.7. The current volume of 39.9 million shares is 2818.02% of Zosano Pharma’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares increased by 11.97% to $3.46. UpHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.1 million.
Losers
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock decreased by 25.34% to $0.88 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 6.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1173.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.9 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock decreased by 22.73% to $2.63. Trading volume for Second Sight Medical’s stock is 4.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 389.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $103.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares fell 22.19% to $8.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 137.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.7 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 21.9% to $48.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.0 million, which is 120.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock decreased by 21.12% to $5.79. As of 12:30 EST, Cyclo Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 823.8K, which is 1008.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares decreased by 16.47% to $4.11. As of 12:30 EST, PAVmed’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million, which is 334.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
