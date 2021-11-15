12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares increased by 29.48% to $10.89 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Kezar Life Sciences’s trading volume reached 424.3K shares. This is 148.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $535.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.8 million.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares increased by 6.06% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 4.77% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares increased by 4.31% to $43.5. At the close, Royalty Pharma’s trading volume reached 663.7K shares. This is 30.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares declined by 11.8% to $2.99 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 153.6K shares, which is 15.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares fell 10.77% to $3.4. At the close, Bone Biologics’s trading volume reached 78.3K shares. This is 16.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock decreased by 6.02% to $1.25. The company’s market cap stands at $52.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) shares decreased by 5.48% to $4.83. The company’s market cap stands at $118.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares fell 4.07% to $40.37. At the close, Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 232.4K shares. This is 13.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock fell 3.05% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.