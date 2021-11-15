12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock rose 28.05% to $7.12 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SilverSun Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 32.6 million, which is 166829.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock moved upwards by 20.01% to $26.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $11.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 207.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares rose 10.74% to $16.9. As of 12:30 EST, Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 517.0K, which is 130.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares moved upwards by 10.25% to $4.52. As of 12:30 EST, Franklin Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 119.0K, which is 216.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $367.8 million.
Losers
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock declined by 17.98% to $137.66 during Monday's regular session. Splunk's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 443.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 billion.
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock fell 12.27% to $8.08. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 247.97% of AvePoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares declined by 11.97% to $250.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares, making up 230.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 billion.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) stock declined by 11.82% to $27.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares, making up 56.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 11.21% to $67.41. As of 12:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 106.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock decreased by 10.18% to $3.72. The current volume of 296.7K shares is 174.89% of Blackboxstocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.