12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 12:37 pm
Gainers

  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock rose 28.05% to $7.12 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SilverSun Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 32.6 million, which is 166829.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock moved upwards by 20.01% to $26.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $11.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 207.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares rose 10.74% to $16.9. As of 12:30 EST, Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 517.0K, which is 130.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares moved upwards by 10.25% to $4.52. As of 12:30 EST, Franklin Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 119.0K, which is 216.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares moved upwards by 9.6% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $367.8 million.

Losers

  • Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock declined by 17.98% to $137.66 during Monday's regular session. Splunk's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 443.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 billion.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock fell 12.27% to $8.08. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 247.97% of AvePoint's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares declined by 11.97% to $250.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares, making up 230.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 billion.
  • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) stock declined by 11.82% to $27.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares, making up 56.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 11.21% to $67.41. As of 12:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million, which is 106.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock decreased by 10.18% to $3.72. The current volume of 296.7K shares is 174.89% of Blackboxstocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

