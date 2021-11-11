10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 31.07% to $8.9 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 86.0 million shares, making up 1582.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 20.4% to $8.91. Babcock & Wilcox’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 244.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) shares rose 13.93% to $19.48. The company’s market cap stands at $652.3 million.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock moved upwards by 11.94% to $16.25. Trading volume for Azul’s stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 178.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $2.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 391.5K, which is 289.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 10.99% to $2.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 325.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.0 million.
Losers
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock declined by 40.55% to $9.6 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev’s stock is 473.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 405.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock declined by 15.47% to $20.11. As of 12:30 EST, LegalZoom.com’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 193.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares declined by 13.65% to $24.8. The current volume of 73.1K shares is 155.05% of EuroDry’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $70.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares fell 9.22% to $5.42. As of 12:30 EST, Capstone Green Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 302.6K, which is 221.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
