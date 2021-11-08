12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock moved upwards by 15.69% to $35.89 during Monday’s regular session. QuantumScape’s stock is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 133.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.1 billion.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock increased by 14.53% to $25.45. Trading volume for GrowGeneration’s stock is 1.8 million as of 11:30 EST. This is 101.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 10.38% to $0.69. As of 11:30 EST, Meten Holding Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 153.0 million, which is 200.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 10.33% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares moved upwards by 10.01% to $33.85.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock rose 9.9% to $13.34. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 150.2K, which is 93.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.8 million.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock decreased by 10.38% to $49.87 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 28.8 million shares is 340.48% of Peloton Interactive’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares fell 6.29% to $15.37. The company’s market cap stands at $174.2 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares fell 6.08% to $21.2. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 6.9 million, which is 88.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock fell 6.05% to $2.65. Drive Shack’s stock is trading at a volume of 739.8K shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 67.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $243.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 5.29% to $0.63. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 112.89% of Puxin’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock fell 5.03% to $9.83. As of 11:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 471.4K shares, making up 51.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $306.3 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.