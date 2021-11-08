12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 26.06% to $86.41 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 19.2 million shares is 523.13% of Trade Desk’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $41.3 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares moved upwards by 19.01% to $6.07. The company’s market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 17.72% to $75.13. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings’s stock is 9.8 million as of 11:30 EST. This is 90.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 16.21% to $36.59. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain’s stock is 16.2 million as of 11:30 EST. This is 141.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock rose 13.4% to $7.2. Velodyne Lidar’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 11:30 EST. This is 137.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares increased by 13.33% to $9.47. As of 11:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 139.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares declined by 18.54% to $74.88 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 694.8K shares is 97.27% of Alliance Data Systems’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 11:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:MULN) stock decreased by 13.47% to $10.19.
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) stock fell 11.93% to $59.01. As of 11:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 916.1K shares, making up 236.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock decreased by 9.98% to $6.63. Trading volume for this security as of 11:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 32.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $102.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 6.47% to $6.37. Trading volume for SGOCO Group’s stock is 1.8 million as of 11:30 EST. This is 56.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $647.1 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 6.07% to $20.45. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
