12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) stock moved upwards by 4.81% to $3.05 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $3.84. The company’s market cap stands at $101.2 million.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares moved upwards by 2.41% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares increased by 2.24% to $19.59. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.7K shares, which is 2.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares rose 2.14% to $26.17. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.1K shares, which is 33.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $823.9 million.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock increased by 2.09% to $44.37. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.5K shares, which is 12.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 6.45% to $4.21 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares decreased by 6.1% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares decreased by 2.94% to $16.81. Trading volume for this security closed at 121.2K, accounting for 15.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 2.27% to $2.16. The company’s market cap stands at $858.3 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock declined by 1.72% to $0.85. The company’s market cap stands at $181.3 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares decreased by 1.54% to $1.28. The company’s market cap stands at $22.6 million.
