12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 5.97% to $7.81 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Marin Software’s trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 40.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 2.39% to $0.87. The company’s market cap stands at $101.8 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares moved upwards by 2.28% to $5.37. At the close, MoneyGram’s trading volume reached 668.7K shares. This is 35.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.3 million.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares increased by 2.17% to $31.0. StoneCo’s trading volume hit 153.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock rose 1.84% to $25.93. This security traded at a volume of 617.4K shares come close, making up 37.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock moved upwards by 1.65% to $11.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 166.3K, accounting for 5.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock declined by 2.57% to $2.48 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 1.6% to $6.16. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 1.59% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock decreased by 1.51% to $92.19. Confluent’s trading volume hit 283.7K shares by close, accounting for 23.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares fell 1.49% to $18.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 124.0K, accounting for 35.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $860.5 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 1.23% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
