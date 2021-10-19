12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 1.87% to $0.49 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 1.61% to $6.92. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $15.95. This security traded at a volume of 176.0K shares come close, making up 17.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock increased by 1.52% to $11.3. The company’s market cap stands at $271.0 million.
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares increased by 1.09% to $47.06. The company’s market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock rose 1.04% to $19.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 78.5K shares, which is 2.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 4.45% to $2.15 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3 million, accounting for 229.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 2.61% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares fell 2.27% to $9.06. The company’s market cap stands at $808.5 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock declined by 1.47% to $11.47. This security traded at a volume of 181.8K shares come close, making up 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares declined by 1.39% to $1.42. At the close, Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume reached 98.1K shares. This is 0.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $170.1 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock declined by 1.1% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
