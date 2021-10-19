12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares increased by 3.24% to $8.92 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $91.8 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares rose 2.08% to $9.8. The company’s market cap stands at $676.2 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares moved upwards by 0.99% to $7.09. The company’s market cap stands at $648.7 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares rose 0.94% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $78.3 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 0.94% to $1.07. The company’s market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares moved upwards by 0.92% to $797.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.2K, accounting for 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 billion.
Losers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Mercurity Fintech Holding’s trading volume hit 144.6K shares by close, accounting for 48.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares fell 3.4% to $66.1. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 1.97% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 1.97% to $5.5. The company’s market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 1.24% to $6.16. The company’s market cap stands at $626.1 million.
- AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock fell 1.23% to $23.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.