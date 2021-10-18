fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.71
365.23
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 162.09
61690.42
+ 0.26%
DIA
-0.37
353.22
-0.1%
SPY
+ 1.33
444.54
+ 0.3%
TLT
+ 0.68
144.35
+ 0.47%
GLD
-0.40
165.73
-0.24%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 6:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 3.01% to $12.65 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.5 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 1.75% to $0.55. The company’s market cap stands at $80.8 million.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares increased by 1.24% to $22.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares increased by 1.04% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock increased by 0.97% to $5.17. The company’s market cap stands at $50.2 million.

Losers

  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares decreased by 5.83% to $57.06 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock decreased by 3.63% to $10.36. The company’s market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 3.06% to $7.29. The company’s market cap stands at $46.6 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock fell 2.54% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares decreased by 1.8% to $2.73. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock decreased by 1.4% to $9.18. At the close, Latch’s trading volume reached 108.2K shares. This is 9.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers   read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock increased by 3.34% to $0.85 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. read more

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more