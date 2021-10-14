fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.48
353.52
+ 1.8%
BTC/USD
-192.03
57175.29
-0.33%
DIA
+ 5.10
338.79
+ 1.48%
SPY
+ 6.85
428.33
+ 1.57%
TLT
+ 0.49
144.85
+ 0.34%
GLD
+ 0.50
167.09
+ 0.3%

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock increased by 4.55% to $3.44 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares increased by 1.69% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares increased by 1.16% to $6.07. Sirius XM Holdings’s trading volume hit 857.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.5 billion.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock increased by 0.87% to $65.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.4K, accounting for 2.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock increased by 0.78% to $8.99. At the close, Skillz’s trading volume reached 260.7K shares. This is 1.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Losers

  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares fell 1.65% to $23.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, News’s trading volume reached 187.8K shares. This is 7.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 1.45% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock decreased by 1.17% to $4.25. The company’s market cap stands at $51.9 million.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock decreased by 1.08% to $3.68. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock fell 0.76% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL) stock rose 10.17% to $10.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million. 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares rose 5.31% to $2.18. The company'sGainers read more