10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock increased by 4.55% to $3.44 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares increased by 1.69% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares increased by 1.16% to $6.07. Sirius XM Holdings’s trading volume hit 857.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.5 billion.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock increased by 0.87% to $65.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.4K, accounting for 2.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock increased by 0.78% to $8.99. At the close, Skillz’s trading volume reached 260.7K shares. This is 1.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares fell 1.65% to $23.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, News’s trading volume reached 187.8K shares. This is 7.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 1.45% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock decreased by 1.17% to $4.25. The company’s market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock decreased by 1.08% to $3.68. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock fell 0.76% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.8 million.
