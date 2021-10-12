fbpx

QQQ
-1.25
359.64
-0.35%
BTC/USD
-1186.86
56284.49
-2.07%
DIA
-1.20
346.18
-0.35%
SPY
-1.06
435.75
-0.24%
TLT
+ 2.42
139.10
+ 1.71%
GLD
+ 0.76
163.16
+ 0.46%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 12, 2021 5:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $1.05 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 68.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $125.8 million.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 6.77% to $20.48. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 413.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.6 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares increased by 3.82% to $15.75. The company’s market cap stands at $156.3 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 1.76% to $0.46. The company’s market cap stands at $40.2 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 1.11% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares moved upwards by 1.09% to $21.3. This security traded at a volume of 193.4K shares come close, making up 10.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

  • Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares declined by 10.59% to $24.37 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $796.0 million.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock fell 4.53% to $10.55. The company’s market cap stands at $253.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 2.03% to $6.3. Workhorse Group’s trading volume hit 370.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $780.8 million.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock fell 1.56% to $81.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.5 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined by 1.37% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $153.0 million.
  • Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares fell 1.28% to $36.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 417.3K, accounting for 21.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) shares surged 52.1% to settle at $5.14 on Tuesday. Intrusion recently issued worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 sales results and announced the departure of its CEO. read more

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more