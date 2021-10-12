fbpx

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 12, 2021 12:47 pm
Gainers

  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares moved upwards by 37.54% to $6.78 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s stock is 25.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3835.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $493.6 million.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock increased by 12.46% to $8.44. Trading volume for Astra Space’s stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 11.89% to $6.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 159.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.6 million.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares increased by 10.29% to $29.24. The current volume of 177.2K shares is 92.37% of Beam Global’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock increased by 8.36% to $48.83. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 101.78% of Sunrun’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares moved upwards by 6.47% to $11.23. Trading volume for Nikola’s stock is 5.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Losers

  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock decreased by 8.69% to $27.98 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Euroseas’s stock is trading at a volume of 181.9K, which is 149.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $202.7 million.
  • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares declined by 8.41% to $94.38. As of 12:30 EST, Trex Co’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 228.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 4.82% to $2.77. The company’s market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares fell 4.7% to $5.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 306.8K shares, making up 78.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $271.8 million.
