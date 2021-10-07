11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 1.92% to $1.06 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 1.04% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.2 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 1.03% to $44.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares increased by 0.91% to $7.68. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock moved upwards by 0.85% to $8.25. The company’s market cap stands at $175.6 million.
Losers
- First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) stock fell 3.5% to $19.91 during Thursday’s after-market session. First Advantage’s trading volume hit 278.1K shares by close, accounting for 60.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock decreased by 1.18% to $37.1. AZEK Co’s trading volume hit 102.6K shares by close, accounting for 8.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares decreased by 1.0% to $83.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 583.0K shares, which is 26.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 billion.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares declined by 0.93% to $302.01. At the close, Rockwell Automation’s trading volume reached 66.2K shares. This is 12.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 billion.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares decreased by 0.91% to $6.57. The company’s market cap stands at $320.6 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock fell 0.91% to $22.0. This security traded at a volume of 106.6K shares come close, making up 11.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
