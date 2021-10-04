12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $5.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares moved upwards by 5.31% to $11.5. The company’s market cap stands at $130.3 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 2.74% to $0.91. The company’s market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares increased by 2.1% to $102.45. Advanced Micro Devices’s trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 2.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.2 billion.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock rose 1.9% to $8.01. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 1.88% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
Losers
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) shares declined by 6.07% to $23.84 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares declined by 1.67% to $3.54. The company’s market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 1.3% to $2.28. Verb Tech’s trading volume hit 119.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.2 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 1.23% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 0.87% to $1.14. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 0.8% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
