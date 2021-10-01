fbpx

QQQ
-0.23
358.19
-0.06%
BTC/USD
+ 3707.70
47531.80
+ 8.46%
DIA
+ 2.88
335.41
+ 0.85%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 1, 2021 11:11 am
Gainers

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares increased by 14.19% to $9.33 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $677.4 million.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares increased by 8.48% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares increased by 6.26% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 4.69% to $2.23. The company’s market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 4.66% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 4.21% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.

Losers

  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 20.29% to $1.1 during Friday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 3.86% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 3.45% to $2.52. The company’s market cap stands at $54.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 2.69% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares declined by 2.55% to $39.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 2.41% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

