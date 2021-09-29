12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 7.3% to $4.26 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $621.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $0.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9 million, accounting for 6.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $679.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $2.34. The company’s market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 3.06% to $0.34. At the close, Meten Holding Gr’s trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 12.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 2.01% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock increased by 1.97% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 13.04% to $1.66 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 303.2K shares come close, making up 128.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 6.94% to $0.84. The company’s market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares decreased by 2.96% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 2.51% to $0.35. This security traded at a volume of 349.4K shares come close, making up 9.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares decreased by 2.06% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 1.35% to $3.66. The company’s market cap stands at $79.4 million.
