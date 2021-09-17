11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock increased by 136.22% to $21.26 during Friday’s regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.2 million.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares increased by 12.38% to $7.53. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock increased by 7.91% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock rose 6.91% to $25.38. As of 12:30 EST, Stem’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 71.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $2.88. The company’s market cap stands at $150.8 million.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $5.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 327.0K shares, making up 186.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.7 million.
Losers
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) shares decreased by 9.75% to $17.6 during Friday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $323.6 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 9.12% to $6.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.6K shares, making up 252.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock fell 7.49% to $7.29. The current volume of 210.8K shares is 99.08% of RCM Technologies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock fell 6.95% to $4.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 275.1K, which is 50.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stock fell 6.77% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million.
