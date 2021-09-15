fbpx

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 5:00 pm
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock rose 2.6% to $3.94 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.

  • PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $20.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock rose 1.35% to $9.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares increased by 1.35% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.4 million.

  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 1.29% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.9 million.

  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares increased by 1.28% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.

Losers

 

 

  • Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) stock fell 1.56% to $22.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.

  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 1.14% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $245.0 million.

  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 0.98% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.2 million.

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 0.95% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

