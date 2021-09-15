fbpx

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 4:59 pm
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares rose 3.23% to $9.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 3.15% to $10.14. The company's market cap stands at $444.5 million.

  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.5 million.

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares rose 2.31% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 1.03% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.

Losers

 

 

  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares decreased by 3.81% to $127.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion.

  • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) stock declined by 3.05% to $12.09. At the close, Alight's trading volume reached 3.5 million shares. This is 78.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 1.88% to $10.99. The company's market cap stands at $472.1 million.

  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 1.03% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $109.1 million.

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock declined by 0.92% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $953.2 million.

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 0.84% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $87.2 million.

