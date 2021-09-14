12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock rose 4.96% to $2.75 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Xeris Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 411.2K shares. This is 10.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.8 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock rose 4.25% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock rose 4.2% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.1 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.7K, accounting for 9.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 2.92% to $0.86. The company’s market cap stands at $81.5 million.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock rose 2.76% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million.
Losers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares decreased by 21.41% to $2.9 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.7K, accounting for 35.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock decreased by 14.46% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.2 million.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) stock decreased by 9.7% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.8 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock decreased by 3.93% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares fell 2.8% to $6.25. At the close, Chimerix’s trading volume reached 90.6K shares. This is 14.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.0 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares fell 2.64% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
