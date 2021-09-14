fbpx

QQQ
-0.04
376.37
-0.01%
BTC/USD
+ 680.69
46705.93
+ 1.48%
DIA
-2.14
351.44
-0.61%
SPY
-1.45
448.03
-0.32%
TLT
+ 1.45
147.86
+ 0.97%
GLD
+ 1.03
166.72
+ 0.61%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 14, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock rose 2.67% to $10.74 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 22.0K shares is 12246.67% of National Security Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 2.61% to $13.71. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 1.97% to $150.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.2K, which is 11.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $5.35. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.6K, which is 27.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares rose 1.42% to $37.75. The current volume of 784 shares is 5.48% of Midwest Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $141.0 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 1.37% to $9.58. Trading volume for Vericity’s stock is 8.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.

Losers

  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock decreased by 9.23% to $13.28 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 107.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 140.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $709.8 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 7.77% to $2.97. The current volume of 136.5K shares is 6.69% of Oxbridge Re Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares fell 4.4% to $178.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.7K, which is 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $344.0 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 4.35% to $2.2. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 34.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 85.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $508.1 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.67% to $6.31. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more