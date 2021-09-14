Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock rose 2.67% to $10.74 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 22.0K shares is 12246.67% of National Security Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 2.61% to $13.71. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 1.97% to $150.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 26.2K, which is 11.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $5.35. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.6K, which is 27.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares rose 1.42% to $37.75. The current volume of 784 shares is 5.48% of Midwest Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $141.0 million.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares increased by 1.37% to $9.58. Trading volume for Vericity’s stock is 8.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
Losers
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock decreased by 9.23% to $13.28 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 107.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 140.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $709.8 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock fell 7.77% to $2.97. The current volume of 136.5K shares is 6.69% of Oxbridge Re Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares fell 4.4% to $178.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.7K, which is 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $344.0 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 4.35% to $2.2. FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 34.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 4.2% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 85.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $508.1 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.67% to $6.31. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 78.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
