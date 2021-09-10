12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares rose 10.84% to $1.84 during Friday’s after-market session. Hepion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 2.7 million shares by close, accounting for 138.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock moved upwards by 4.88% to $6.01. The company’s market cap stands at $168.7 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares increased by 3.6% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares increased by 3.03% to $6.8. This security traded at a volume of 100.4K shares come close, making up 12.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.6 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock rose 2.99% to $2.75. The company’s market cap stands at $57.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares moved upwards by 2.68% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.5 million.
Losers
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares declined by 3.17% to $125.0 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.0K, accounting for 9.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 2.84% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 2.48% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.6 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock declined by 2.09% to $0.59. Advaxis’s trading volume hit 203.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock fell 1.98% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $22.9 million.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock fell 1.97% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.