12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $3.25 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares rose 0.97% to $9.36. The company’s market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 0.96% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock moved upwards by 0.95% to $24.33. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 38.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 0.93% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $149.3 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $2.2. This security traded at a volume of 67.0K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 3.94% to $4.4 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock decreased by 2.82% to $10.69. The company’s market cap stands at $314.8 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares decreased by 1.61% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.2 million.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock decreased by 1.28% to $9.57. At the close, Astra Space’s trading volume reached 71.8K shares. This is 1.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares decreased by 1.07% to $2.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 124.3K shares, which is 0.96 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.2 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out today.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) stock decreased by 0.92% to $5.4. The company’s market cap stands at $166.9 million.
